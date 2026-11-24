Nine more people died with measles symptoms in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours, while 1,283 people developed symptoms and 68 cases were confirmed, the Directorate General of Health Services said on Tuesday.

The figures cover the period from 8am on Monday to 8am on Tuesday, according to a measles-related bulletin issued by the health directorate.

Dhaka and Sylhet divisions each recorded three deaths among people with measles symptoms during the period. Barishal, Chattogram and Khulna divisions reported one death each.

No deaths from measles or measles symptoms were reported during the previous 24-hour period, according to the directorate.

Since March 15 this year, 105 people have died after being confirmed with measles, while 1,256 people have died with measles symptoms, the health directorate said.

Dhaka division has recorded the highest number of deaths involving measles symptoms, at 563. Sylhet recorded 225 deaths, followed by Chattogram with 129, Mymensingh with 95, Rajshahi with 93, Barishal with 71, Khulna with 62 and Rangpur with 18.