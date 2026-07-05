Measles Toll Rises to 738 as Seven More Die in 24 Hours

Seven more people died with measles symptoms in Bangladesh in the 24 hours to Sunday morning, while 106 new confirmed cases were identified during the same period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services. Since 15 March, deaths linked to measles symptoms have reached 645 and confirmed measles deaths 93, taking the combined toll to 738.
The figures were published on Sunday in the health directorate’s regular measles report.
According to the report, 925 people developed measles symptoms in the latest 24-hour reporting period, from 8:00am on Saturday to 8:00am on Sunday. Since 15 March, the number of patients showing measles symptoms has risen to 105,618.
The Directorate General of Health Services said 106 confirmed measles cases were detected in the past 24 hours. Since 15 March, a total of 12,632 people have been diagnosed with measles across the country.
The report said 88,844 people have been admitted to hospital with measles symptoms since 15 March. Of them, 85,122 have recovered and been discharged.
Of the seven latest deaths involving measles symptoms, four were reported in Dhaka division, while Sylhet, Barishal and Khulna divisions each recorded one death.
Bangladesh recorded five more deaths with measles symptoms in the 24 hours to 8am on Friday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services. No new deaths were confirmed as measles-related during the period, although five suspected deaths were logged in Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet and Rangpur2 days ago
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Bangladesh recorded two more deaths with measles symptoms and 114 new confirmed measles cases in the 24 hours to Tuesday morning, raising the combined death toll since 15 March to 718, according to the Directorate General of Health Services. The figures were published on Tuesday in the Directorate5 days ago
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