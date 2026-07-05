Bangladeshi PhD Researcher Elected to Australian School Council

Md Rabiul Alam, a Bangladeshi PhD researcher at the University of Queensland, has been elected as a parent member of the School Council of Ironside State School in Brisbane, Australia. Md Rabiul Alam, a Bangladeshi PhD researcher at the University of Queensland, has been elected as a parent member of the School Council of Ironside State School, a well-regarded public primary school in St Lucia, Brisbane, Australia, serving around 875 students from diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds. In a competitive election involving five candidates, Alam secured the highest number of votes and earned a place on the School Council, the school’s governance body responsible for supporting strategic direction, community engagement, and long-term planning. Following the election, he was also selected by fellow Council members as Secretary of the School Council for the 2026–2027 term.

Alam is currently pursuing a PhD in TESOL and Applied Linguistics at the University of Queensland. Alongside his doctoral studies, he has been actively involved in educational leadership and community service in Australia, including serving as a class parent representative at Ironside State School and volunteering with community organisations and local initiatives. Expressing his gratitude, Alam said, ‘I am deeply grateful to all parents and community members who placed their trust in me through their votes. I am especially thankful to the Bangladeshi community, as well as the broader Ironside State School community, for their encouragement and support. This achievement is not only a personal milestone but also reflects the growing contributions of Bangladeshi researchers to local communities abroad.’ Originally from Bangladesh, Alam brings more than a decade of experience in education, research, and community engagement across Bangladesh, Malaysia, and Australia. His election highlights the increasing participation and impact of Bangladeshi professionals in community leadership and civic life in Australia. It may also be noted that Md Rabiul Alam is a member of the International Advisory Board of Pathakbondhu, an initiative of Ajker Patrika.