Bangladesh Measles Death Toll Rises to 718

Bangladesh recorded two more deaths with measles symptoms and 114 new confirmed measles cases in the 24 hours to Tuesday morning, raising the combined death toll since 15 March to 718, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

The figures were published on Tuesday in the Directorate General of Health Services’ regular measles report.

The report said 866 people developed measles symptoms in the latest 24-hour reporting period, from 8:00am on Monday to 8:00am on Tuesday. Since 15 March, a total of 101,077 people have shown measles symptoms.

The Directorate General of Health Services said 114 confirmed measles cases were identified in the same 24-hour period. Since 15 March, 11,965 people in the country have been diagnosed with measles.

The report said 84,627 patients with measles symptoms have been admitted to hospital since 15 March. Of them, 80,974 have recovered and been discharged.

Since 15 March, 625 people have died with measles symptoms and 93 from confirmed measles, bringing the total number of deaths to 718.

The Directorate General of Health Services said that of the two people who died with measles symptoms in the latest 24 hours, one was from Dhaka Division and the other from Sylhet Division.