One More Dies of Dengue, 163 Hospitalised in 24 Hours

One person died from dengue and 163 more were admitted to hospitals across Bangladesh in the 24 hours until Wednesday morning, according to the Health Emergency Operation Center and Control Room of the Directorate General of Health Services.

The information was released in a statement sent on Wednesday by the health authorities, covering the period from 8:00am on Tuesday to 8:00am on Wednesday.

The statement said the newly hospitalised patients included 46 in Barishal Division outside city corporation areas, 27 in Chattogram Division, 23 in Dhaka Division, eight in Dhaka North City Corporation, 17 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 24 in Khulna Division, 14 in Mymensingh Division and four in Rajshahi Division.

A total of 161 patients were discharged from hospital in the past 24 hours. So far this year, 5,793 dengue patients have been released from hospitals.

The nationwide dengue death toll this year has risen to 19. Of them, 10 were men and nine were women.

The person who died in the last 24 hours was a woman, the Directorate General of Health Services said.