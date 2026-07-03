5 More Deaths With Measles Symptoms

Bangladesh recorded five more deaths with measles symptoms in the 24 hours to 8am on Friday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services. No new deaths were confirmed as measles-related during the period, although five suspected deaths were logged in Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet and Rangpur divisions.

The information was published in the regular health bulletin issued on Friday by the DGHS Integrated Control Centre. The five suspected deaths were recorded between 8am on Thursday, 2 July, and 8am on Friday.

DGHS data showed that the number of suspected measles-related deaths nationwide has risen to 636 since 15 March. The number of laboratory-confirmed measles deaths remained unchanged at 93.