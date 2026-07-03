5 More Deaths With Measles Symptoms

Bangladesh recorded five more deaths with measles symptoms in the 24 hours to 8am on Friday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services. No new deaths were confirmed as measles-related during the period, although five suspected deaths were logged in Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet and Rangpur divisions.
The information was published in the regular health bulletin issued on Friday by the DGHS Integrated Control Centre. The five suspected deaths were recorded between 8am on Thursday, 2 July, and 8am on Friday.
DGHS data showed that the number of suspected measles-related deaths nationwide has risen to 636 since 15 March. The number of laboratory-confirmed measles deaths remained unchanged at 93.
A total of 968 suspected measles patients were identified across the country in the past 24 hours. Of them, 139 infections were confirmed through testing.
During the same period, 851 patients were admitted to hospital and 784 were discharged after treatment.
Since 15 March this year, Bangladesh has identified 103,961 suspected measles cases. Among them, 12,425 infections have been confirmed. Over the same period, 87,262 patients were hospitalised and 83,543 were discharged after recovery.
By division, Dhaka recorded the highest number of suspected cases in the past 24 hours, with 412. Chattogram reported 181 cases, followed by Barishal with 137, Sylhet with 94, Khulna with 45, Mymensingh with 40, Rajshahi with 38, and Rangpur with 21.
Meanwhile, vaccination under the Measles-Rubella Campaign 2026 is continuing. DGHS said 18,477,616 people have already been vaccinated against a target of 18,015,064 nationwide, putting national vaccination coverage at 103%.
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