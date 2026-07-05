FM reiterates Bangladesh's solidarity with Iran after leader's demise

Foreign Minister Dr. Khalilur Rahman today reiterated Bangladesh's solidarity with the people of Iran and expressed profound condolences over the death of the country's Supreme Leader.

He made the remarks when Iranian Ambassador to Bangladesh Jalil Rahimi Jahanabadi paid a courtesy call on him at the foreign ministry here, said a ministry’s press release.

During the meeting, the Iranian envoy expressed sincere appreciation to the government of Bangladesh for sending a high-level delegation, led by the Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad Bir Bikram to attend the state funeral of the late Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran.