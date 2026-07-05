Ajker Patrika
বাংলা
National

FM reiterates Bangladesh's solidarity with Iran after leader's demise

BSS
FM reiterates Bangladesh's solidarity with Iran after leader's demise
Iranian Ambassador to Bangladesh Jalil Rahimi Jahanabadi met with Foreign Minister Dr. Khalilur Rahman at the foreign ministry. Photo: MoFA

Foreign Minister Dr. Khalilur Rahman today reiterated Bangladesh's solidarity with the people of Iran and expressed profound condolences over the death of the country's Supreme Leader.

He made the remarks when Iranian Ambassador to Bangladesh Jalil Rahimi Jahanabadi paid a courtesy call on him at the foreign ministry here, said a ministry’s press release.

During the meeting, the Iranian envoy expressed sincere appreciation to the government of Bangladesh for sending a high-level delegation, led by the Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad Bir Bikram to attend the state funeral of the late Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran.

The foreign minister also highlighted the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in promoting lasting peace and stability in the Middle East, saying regional peace is essential for the prosperity and development of the region and beyond.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and reaffirmed the importance of continued engagement between the two friendly countries.

Topics:

BangladeshIranForeign Ministry
Google News Icon

Follow us on Google News for the latest updates

Most Read
Latest
1
2
3
4
5

Related