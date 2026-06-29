5 Die of Dengue in BD as 124 More Are Hospitalised in 24 Hours

Five people died from dengue and 124 new patients were admitted to hospitals across Bangladesh in the 24 hours ending 8am on Monday, according to a notice issued by the Health Emergency Operation Center and Control Room of the Directorate General of Health Services.

The information was released on Monday in an official statement from the health authorities.

The statement said the newly hospitalised patients recorded between 8am on Sunday and 8am on Monday included 37 in Barishal division outside city corporation areas, 28 in Chattogram division, 2 in Dhaka division, 16 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 17 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 14 in Khulna division, 2 in Mymensingh division and 8 in Rajshahi division.