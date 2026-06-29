Ajker Patrika
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Health

5 Die of Dengue in BD as 124 More Are Hospitalised in 24 Hours

Staff Correspondent
5 Die of Dengue in BD as 124 More Are Hospitalised in 24 Hours
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Five people died from dengue and 124 new patients were admitted to hospitals across Bangladesh in the 24 hours ending 8am on Monday, according to a notice issued by the Health Emergency Operation Center and Control Room of the Directorate General of Health Services.

The information was released on Monday in an official statement from the health authorities.

The statement said the newly hospitalised patients recorded between 8am on Sunday and 8am on Monday included 37 in Barishal division outside city corporation areas, 28 in Chattogram division, 2 in Dhaka division, 16 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 17 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 14 in Khulna division, 2 in Mymensingh division and 8 in Rajshahi division.

A total of 100 dengue patients were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours. So far this year, 5,455 patients have been released from hospital.

According to Directorate General of Health Services data, of the five people who died in the past 24 hours, two were men and three were women.

The total number of dengue deaths this year has now reached 18, including 10 men and 8 women.

Topics:

BangladeshDeathDirectorate General of Health Servicesdenguedengue outbreak
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