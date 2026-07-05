Magistrate appointed to exhume remains of Salman Shah

A judicial magistrate has been appointed to oversee the exhumation the remains of renowned actor Salman Shah from his grave in Sylhet.
Sylhet Additional District Magistrate Pinki Saha issued an office order in this connection on June 22, appointing executive magistrate Md Pervej in compliance with an order issued by the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on May 24.
A copy of the office order of Sylhet Additional District Magistrate was forwarded to Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate court today.
According to the office order, in compliance with an order issued by the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on May 24, Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate Md Parvez of the Sylhet Deputy Commissioner's Office has been appointed to perform magisterial duties during the exhumation of the body of deceased film actor Salman Shah.
The exhumation will be carried out under Section 176(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898, in connection with Ramna Model Police Station Case No. 18 (10)25 under Sections 302/34 of the Penal Code, with the aim to determine the exact cause of death of Salman Shah, said sub-inspector Shah Alam of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s general registration wing for Ramna Police Station.
Investigating officer and CID Inspector Ziaul Morshed earlier sought the court's permission to exhume the remains of Salman Shah (Chowdhury Mohammad Shahriar Emon), prepare an inquest report and conduct an autopsy in the presence of an executive magistrate to determine the actual cause of his death.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Jewel Rana on May 24, 2026, passed the order, allowing the petition filed by the investigation officer.
The same court on June 23, 2026, however, filed a plea seeking cancellation of its earlier order to exhume the remains of renowned film actor Salman Shah from his grave. The court came up with the order as Salman’s maternal uncle Mohammad Alamgir (Kumkum) filed the plea in this regard.
On October 21, 2025, Salman Shah's maternal uncle Mohammad Alamgir filed a case against 11 people including Salman's wife Samira Haque, with the Ramna Police Station in Dhaka under sections 302 and 34 of the Penal Code. The other accused are- Aziz Mohammad Bhai, Samira's mother Latifa Haque Lusi, actor Dawn, David, Zaved, Faruk, Ruby, A Sattar, Saju and Rijvi Ahmed Farhad.
Earlier on October 20, 2025, Dhaka's Sixth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Jannatul Ferdous Ibn Haque ordered the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ramna Police Station to treat the case filed over the death of Salman Shah, as a murder case and submit a report in this regard.
The court, in its order, said that the unnatural death (UD) case was hereby cancelled and revoked by order passed on October 31, 2021.
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