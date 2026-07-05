Applications sought for Begum Rokeya Padak 2026

The Ministry of Women and Children Affairs has invited applications for the Begum Rokeya Padak 2026, a prestigious national award conferred on women in recognition of outstanding contributions in a number of specific fields.
A maximum five Bangladeshi women will receive the Begum Rokeya Padak 2026 for their remarkable contributions to women's education, women's rights, women's socio-economic development, women's awakening through literature and culture, rural development, and any other field determined by the government, a PID handout said here today.
Bangladeshi women who have made significant contributions in any of the
specified fields are encouraged to apply using the prescribed application
form, which is available on the ministry's website (www.mowca.gov.bd) and the Department of Women Affairs' website (www.dwa.gov.bd).
According to the PID handout, applications submitted in any format other than the prescribed form will not be accepted.
Interested candidates must mention the category for which they are applying
and submit a soft copy of the completed application in MS Word format, using Nikosh font via email to [email protected] by July 31, 2026, it added.
Besides, two hard copies of the application must be sent by post or submitted directly to the Secretary of the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs at the Secretariat here within the stipulated deadline.
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