Seven people died with measles symptoms across the country in the past 24 hours, although no deaths from confirmed measles were recorded during the period, according to a Health Directorate bulletin issued on Thursday.

The deaths have brought the total number of fatalities from confirmed measles and measles symptoms this year to 1,336.

Health Directorate data showed that 105 people have died from confirmed measles so far this year, while 1,231 others died with measles symptoms.

Dhaka recorded four deaths with measles symptoms in the past 24 hours, while Sylhet recorded three.

Authorities confirmed 95 new measles cases during the same period. Symptoms of measles were reported in 1,235 people.

Since March 15 this year, Dhaka division has recorded the highest number of deaths involving measles symptoms, at 553.

Sylhet division recorded 219 such deaths, followed by Chattogram with 125, Mymensingh with 94, Rajshahi with 93, Barishal with 70, Khulna with 59 and Rangpur division with 18.

