The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has issued a maximum alert at all domestic and international airports, ordering tighter security screening and strict adherence to the highest security protocols following incidents of vandalism, arson, cocktail explosions and sabotage across the country.

A senior CAAB official and responsible sources confirmed on Wednesday that the directive had been issued. The order calls for increased security checks at airport entry and exit points, stronger surveillance and round-the-clock patrols in landside areas. Screening of all vehicles entering airport premises has also been ordered to be intensified.

CAAB has issued special instructions to the Airport Armed Police Battalion (APBn) to strengthen security in the landside area of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, a senior official said. The APBn has been directed to increase patrols, surveillance and vehicle checks. Airport Police Station has also been instructed to increase police patrols in surrounding areas. CAAB has directed airports that do not operate flights at night to continue patrols and surveillance after dark. Security operations must not be relaxed even when flight movements are suspended, the directive said.