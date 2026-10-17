7 Die of Dengue in a day, 1872 hospitalized

Seven people died of dengue and 1,872 patients were admitted to hospitals across Bangladesh in the 24 hours ending 8am on Saturday, the Directorate General of Health Services said. The deaths raised the country’s dengue toll this year to 342.

The figures were released in the health directorate’s latest dengue bulletin on Saturday, covering the period from 8am on Friday to 8am on Saturday.

Among the seven people who died, three were receiving treatment at hospitals outside Dhaka city, two at hospitals in the Dhaka North City Corporation area, one in the Dhaka South City Corporation area and one in Mymensingh.

The health directorate said two dengue deaths were recorded in January and two in February. One person died in May, 13 in June, 36 in July, 43 in August and 148 in September. October has so far recorded 97 deaths.

Of the 1,872 patients admitted in the past 24 hours, 223 were admitted to hospitals in the Dhaka North City Corporation area and 323 to hospitals in the Dhaka South City Corporation area. A further 319 patients were admitted to hospitals outside the two Dhaka city corporation areas.

Chattogram recorded the highest number of dengue hospital admissions outside Dhaka, with 260 patients. Khulna reported 233 admissions, Barishal 199, Rajshahi 176, Mymensingh 67, Rangpur 59 and Sylhet 13.

From January 1 to date, 110,312 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals across the country. Of them, 104,199 have been discharged after recovery.

