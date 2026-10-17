Professor Nahrin Islam Khan appointed Chief Information Commissioner
Professor Dr Nahrin Islam Khan of Jahangirnagar University’s Department of Geography and Environment has been appointed Chief Information Commissioner of the National Information Commission.
Journalist S A M Mahfuzur Rahman and Khan Mohammad Abul Hossain have also been appointed as the commission’s two new Information Commissioners.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s Press-2 Wing announced the appointments in two separate gazette notifications issued on Saturday.
According to the notifications, the President made the appointments under the authority granted by Section 15(1) of the Right to Information Act, 2009.
The ministry said the government would determine the rank, remuneration, allowances and other benefits for the newly appointed Chief Information Commissioner and Information Commissioners.