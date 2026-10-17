Ajker Patrika
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Bangladesh

PM to visit Japan on October 26

Staff Correspondent, Dhaka
PM to visit Japan on October 26
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman spoke at a review meeting at Bangladesh Secretariat today. Photo: PMO

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will travel to Japan on October 26 for a three-day state visit, Political Adviser to the Prime Minister Zahid Uddin Swapan said on Saturday evening.

Swapan expressed hope that the prime minister’s Japan visit would elevate bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Japan to a higher level.

The remarks came during a courtesy meeting with a visiting Japanese delegation at the Prime Minister’s Tejgaon office in Dhaka.

PM leaves New York for home after attending UNGA sessionPM

The Japanese delegation is currently in Dhaka to explore prospects for Bangladesh-Japan business and trade cooperation ahead of the prime minister’s visit.

Delegation members have been meeting representatives from government and private-sector organisations to exchange views on matters of mutual interest between the two countries.

Topics:

Prime MinisterTarique RahmanbusinessJapantrade
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