PM to visit Japan on October 26

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will travel to Japan on October 26 for a three-day state visit, Political Adviser to the Prime Minister Zahid Uddin Swapan said on Saturday evening.

Swapan expressed hope that the prime minister’s Japan visit would elevate bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Japan to a higher level.

The remarks came during a courtesy meeting with a visiting Japanese delegation at the Prime Minister’s Tejgaon office in Dhaka.