PM greets Hindu community on Durga Puja

In a message today, he said that, according to Hindu beliefs, Goddess Durga comes to earth from heaven for the welfare of the world, ensuring the well-being of her devotees, destroying evil forces and nurturing creation.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today extended greetings to the Hindu community in Bangladesh and across the world on the occasion of Sharadiya Durga Puja, one of the major religious festivals of the Hindu community.

“The destruction of evil forces and the worship of truth and beauty have given a unique significance to Sharadiya Durga Puja,” he said.

The Prime Minister said people of different faiths, groups and communities in the country would observe their respective religious festivals with great enthusiasm.

He said the celebration of religious festivals reflected the beauty of Bangladesh's age-old religious and social values and cultural traditions.

He said friendship, harmony, goodwill and fraternity among people of different religions, groups and communities as Bangladeshis were manifested through religious, cultural and social activities.

Tarique Rahman said, “Equality, human dignity and social justice are fundamental to all religions, while the welfare of humanity is one of their principal teachings.”

“Therefore, alongside practising their respective religious beliefs and cultures, it is essential for everyone to maintain an atmosphere of peace in society through mutual respect, honour and compassion among people,” he said.

Referring to the country's political transition, the Prime Minister said Bangladesh had once again embarked on the path to democracy following the ouster of fascist rule at the cost of thousands of lives.

He said a massive undertaking to rebuild the country had begun, adding that the government's commitment was to establish a welfare-oriented, safe and humane Bangladesh for all citizens, irrespective of political opinions, religion or ethnicity.