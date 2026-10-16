Young People Account for 42% of Dengue Hospital Admissions

People aged 16 to 30 have accounted for the largest share of dengue hospital admissions in Bangladesh this year, making up 42% of all patients admitted with the mosquito-borne disease. The government’s Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) is investigating why infections are higher among young people and men, while women account for a higher proportion of deaths. According to the latest Directorate General of Health Services data, 107,259 people had been admitted to hospitals with dengue and 331 had died as of last Thursday.

Among hospitalised patients, 14,522 were aged 16 to 20, 15,382 were aged 21 to 25, and 15,195 were aged 26 to 30. Together, the three age groups accounted for just over 45,000 patients, or 42% of all admissions. Male patients in the 16-to-30 age group outnumbered female patients by nearly two to one. Adults in other age groups also accounted for substantial numbers of admissions. About 10,500 patients were aged 31 to 35, around 9,500 were aged 36 to 40, about 12,500 were aged 41 to 50, and 12,000 were aged 51 or above. The number of child patients was comparatively lower. Nearly 11,000 patients were aged up to 10 years, including around 5,500 each in the zero-to-five and six-to-10 age groups. More than 6,500 patients were aged 11 to 15.

Sajib Hossain, a pseudonym used for a 24-year-old garment factory worker from Ashulia in Dhaka, was admitted to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in late September after suffering from fever for six days. His first dengue test was negative, but subsequent Immunoglobulin G and Immunoglobulin M tests confirmed the infection. Sajib experienced high fever, headache and vomiting. He returned home after receiving treatment in hospital for seven days. Apurba Kumar Roy, a pseudonym used for a 23-year-old resident of Shailkupa in Jhenaidah, was admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital with dengue on September 27. He developed dengue shock syndrome while undergoing treatment and died the day after he was admitted. Epidemiologists cautioned that hospital admission figures alone cannot be used to determine age-specific dengue infection risks because population sizes vary across age groups. Such risk assessments require comparing patient numbers against the total population in each age category. Mushatque Hossain, former chief scientific officer at the IEDCR, told Ajker Patrika that a higher number of dengue patients aged 16 to 30 was not a new trend.