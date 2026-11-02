Cabinet approves Public Holiday's for 2027
Cabinet has approved a 2027 holiday schedule providing for 29 days of general and executive-order leave, with seven falling on weekly holidays, resulting in 22 effective days off.
The schedule was approved at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Monday, November 2. Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani outlined the meeting’s decisions afterwards.
Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani said the Cabinet approved a proposal for 15 general holidays and 14 government holidays by executive order in 2027.
Seven of the 29 approved holidays coincide with weekly holidays—three Fridays and four Saturdays—bringing the number of applicable holiday days to 22.
The 15 general holidays cover national days and major religious observances of different communities. Four of those days fall on weekly holidays, including two Fridays and two Saturdays.
The 14 executive-order holidays include Bengali New Year and other important religious observances. Three of those days fall on weekly holidays—one Friday and two Saturdays.
Public servants will be allowed to take up to three days of optional leave annually for religious observances.
Employees from small ethnic communities working in the Chittagong Hill Tracts and elsewhere will be granted two days of optional leave to celebrate Baisabi or similar major social festivals.