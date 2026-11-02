Cabinet approves Public Holiday's for 2027

Cabinet has approved a 2027 holiday schedule providing for 29 days of general and executive-order leave, with seven falling on weekly holidays, resulting in 22 effective days off.

The schedule was approved at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Monday, November 2. Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani outlined the meeting’s decisions afterwards.

Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani said the Cabinet approved a proposal for 15 general holidays and 14 government holidays by executive order in 2027.

Seven of the 29 approved holidays coincide with weekly holidays—three Fridays and four Saturdays—bringing the number of applicable holiday days to 22.