6 more die of dengue

Six more people died of dengue in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours, while 1,886 new patients were admitted to hospitals, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). The deaths raised this year’s dengue toll to 415, including 155 deaths in October alone.

The DGHS released the figures in its dengue bulletin on Thursday, covering the 24-hour period from 8am on Wednesday to 8am on Thursday.

September recorded 148 dengue deaths this year, followed by 43 in August, 36 in July, 13 in June and one in May. Two people died in each of January and February.

A total of 132,105 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals across the country this year. Of them, 125,439 have recovered and returned home, while 6,251 patients are currently undergoing treatment at hospitals.

Dhaka Division reported the highest number of new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, with 755 patients. Chattogram Division recorded 272 admissions, followed by Khulna with 264, Barishal with 229, Rajshahi with 188, Mymensingh with 89, Rangpur with 78 and Sylhet with 11.

