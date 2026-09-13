6 die of dengue, 1561 new patients hospitalized

Six dengue patients died and 1,561 others were admitted to hospitals across Bangladesh in the 24 hours from 8am Saturday to 8am Sunday, according to a Directorate General of Health Services bulletin issued on Sunday.

The latest deaths brought this year’s dengue death toll to 149, the bulletin said.

Monthly dengue deaths included two in January, two in February, one in May, 13 in June, 36 in July, 43 in August and 52 so far in September.

Hospitals in the Dhaka North City Corporation area admitted 176 patients in the past 24 hours, while facilities in the Dhaka South City Corporation area admitted 144 patients. A further 307 patients were admitted to hospitals outside the two Dhaka city corporations.

Among other divisions, Barishal recorded 202 new admissions, Chattogram 181, Khulna 275, Mymensingh 93, Rajshahi 104, Rangpur 73 and Sylhet six.

A total of 51,837 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals nationwide since January 1 this year, according to the health directorate.

Of them, 48,093 have recovered and been discharged from hospital. A total of 3,595 dengue patients remain hospitalised across the country.