PM leave for New York on September 21st to attend UNGA

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will leave Dhaka for New York on September 21st to attend the United Nations General Assembly session and will remain in the United States until 26 September, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir said on Sunday.

Humaiun Kobir disclosed the details while speaking to journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka on Sunday afternoon.

“The Prime Minister will present Bangladesh’s new journey and future roadmap on the international stage—what exactly our new Bangladesh will look like,” Humaiun Kobir said.

The Prime Minister will highlight the democratic transition of the new government elected through a free and fair election, as well as the country’s democratic journey, he said.