PM leave for New York on September 21st to attend UNGA

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will leave Dhaka for New York on September 21st to attend the United Nations General Assembly session and will remain in the United States until 26 September, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir said on Sunday.
Humaiun Kobir disclosed the details while speaking to journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka on Sunday afternoon.
“The Prime Minister will present Bangladesh’s new journey and future roadmap on the international stage—what exactly our new Bangladesh will look like,” Humaiun Kobir said.
The Prime Minister will highlight the democratic transition of the new government elected through a free and fair election, as well as the country’s democratic journey, he said.
The Prime Minister will also express Bangladesh’s views on establishing world peace, finding sustainable solutions to prolonged crises and the country’s intended constructive and influential role in addressing global challenges.
Domestic priorities, including poverty eradication, renewed hope for the economy, climate finance and Bangladesh’s leadership role in environmental protection, will receive importance in the Prime Minister’s speech, Humaiun Kobir said.
The Rohingya crisis will remain one of Bangladesh’s highest priorities during the visit, he added.
“We will organise a high-level side event on the Rohingya issue alongside the UN session,” Humaiun Kobir said.
Bangladesh will continue to strengthen its diplomatic efforts to keep the prolonged crisis at the centre of international discussions, he said.
Asked about a possible bilateral meeting between the Prime Minister and US President Donald Trump, Humaiun Kobir said bilateral meetings held on the sidelines of major international conferences are finalised at the last moment.
“The main objective of the Prime Minister’s visit is to deliver a speech at the UN General Assembly,” he said.
Bangladesh will hold necessary bilateral and multilateral meetings with various countries during the visit, with details of confirmed meetings to be announced later, Humaiun Kobir said.
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