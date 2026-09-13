Motiur shot, Ershad flew to Chattogram before killing

Retired Major Mozaffar Hossain told investigators that former Lieutenant Colonel Motiur Rahman shot President Ziaur Rahman, while then army chief Hussein Muhammad Ershad travelled to Chattogram by helicopter before the assassination, prosecutor Tanvir Hasan Zoha said on Sunday.
Mozaffar made the statements during questioning by the investigation agency of the International Crimes Tribunal, Zoha said.
Investigators questioned Mozaffar at the agency’s office from 10am to 4pm on Sunday. Questioning is scheduled to continue on Monday.
Mozaffar was arrested from Banani in the capital on July 15 on allegations of involvement in the killing of former President Ziaur Rahman. He was later also shown arrested in a case over crimes against humanity committed in 2024.
Prosecutor Zoha said investigators also questioned Mozaffar over the July killings of 2024. The information he provided will be reviewed, Zoha added.
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