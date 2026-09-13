PM to present new Bangladesh vision at UNGA: Humaiun

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will present Bangladesh's new outlook and future vision before world leaders during his address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York later this month, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir said today.
"The prime minister will present Bangladesh's new outlook and vision, what the new Bangladesh will look like," Kobir told journalists at the foreign ministry here this afternoon.
He said the prime minister is scheduled to leave for New York on September 21 and stay there until September 26, with a busy programme involving his UNGA address and meetings with world leaders.
Kobir said the prime minister would highlight Bangladesh's democratic transformation and how a government was elected through a free and fair election.
He would also share with world leaders his thoughts and vision for the country's future and outline how Bangladesh intends to play an influential and positive role in promoting global peace, sustainable solutions and resolution of various crises, the state minister said.
Domestic priorities, including poverty eradication, generating new hope in the economy and Bangladesh's leadership on climate action, particularly climate finance, would also feature in the prime minister's address, he added.
Kobir said the Rohingya crisis would remain a major priority during the visit with Bangladesh planning a high-level discussion and a side event on the issue.
"We will organise a side event on the Rohingya issue," he said, adding that Bangladesh would continue its efforts to keep the protracted crisis high on the international community's agenda.
Asked about possible bilateral meetings, including one with US President Donald Trump, Kobir said meetings on the sidelines of major international conferences are often finalised at the last moment.
"The main purpose of the prime minister's visit is to address the United Nations General Assembly," he said.
Kobir said Bangladesh would hold necessary bilateral and multilateral discussions with different countries during the gathering, while details of confirmed meetings would be announced in due course.
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