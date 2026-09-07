Measles death toll rises to 997 as 3 more die

Three people died with measles symptoms across Bangladesh in the 24 hours ending 8am Monday, taking the total number of deaths linked to confirmed measles and measles symptoms to 997 since April 10, the Directorate General of Health Services said. No deaths from confirmed measles were recorded during the latest reporting period.

The figures were released in the health directorate’s measles bulletin on Monday, covering the period from 8am Sunday to 8am Monday.

Since April 10, a total of 897 people have died with measles symptoms, while 100 others have died after being diagnosed with measles, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

Health authorities recorded measles symptoms in 1,156 more people nationwide during the past 24 hours. The cumulative number of people reporting measles symptoms has reached 165,304 since April 10.

Confirmed measles was detected in 60 people during the same period, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 19,756 since April 10.

The health directorate’s regular statistics do not provide age-wise data for those who have died. Epidemiologists said measles can affect people of all ages, although children are more frequently affected.

Dhaka Division has recorded the highest number of deaths involving measles symptoms, with 403 fatalities. Sylhet Division followed with 155 deaths.

Other divisions recorded 56 deaths in Barishal, 65 in Chattogram, 37 in Khulna, 75 in Mymensingh, 92 in Rajshahi and 14 in Rangpur.