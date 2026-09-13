Bangladesh seeks new bilateral relationship with India through direct talks

Bangladesh wants to rebuild its relationship with India through direct bilateral meetings rather than multilateral alliances or forums, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir said on Sunday. Speaking to journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kobir said Bangladesh wanted to move towards a new relationship with India through bilateral discussions. “We want to move towards a new relationship with India, which should not be through multilateral forums, but rather through bilateral meetings,” he said.

Calling for an end to excessive focus on India, Kobir said Bangladesh must move beyond “India-centric fear or excessive attraction”. “Like eight or 10 other countries, India is also an independent neighbouring state for us,” he said. “Bangladesh wants to establish a strong bilateral relationship with New Delhi based on mutual interests.” Referring to the previous government’s 15 years in power, Kobir said an uncomfortable environment had developed in relations with India because of an authoritarian and exploitative system. “Dhaka now wishes to leave that behind and begin a new diplomatic journey based on mutual trust and respect,” he said.

Explaining an earlier comment about courtesy meetings with other leaders at multilateral conferences, Kobir said his remarks had primarily applied to India. “I never said that when we attend international conferences, we will not speak to anyone,” he said. “Alongside regional or international forums, bilateral discussions with other countries will continue at convenient times.” Responding to questions about recent unpleasant incidents along the Bangladesh-India border, Kobir said Bangladesh wanted to resolve the issues through diplomatic channels.