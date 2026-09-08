9 dengue deaths in a day, highest this year

Nine people died of dengue in Bangladesh in the 24 hours ending 8am Tuesday, marking the highest single-day death toll from the mosquito-borne disease this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services. A further 1,571 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals across the country during the same period.

Hospitals in the Dhaka North City Corporation area admitted 196 new patients, while hospitals in the Dhaka South City Corporation area admitted 134.

Outside the two city corporations, 408 patients were admitted in Dhaka Division. Barishal Division recorded 142 admissions, Chattogram 117, Khulna 242, Mymensingh 77, Rangpur 71, Rajshahi 116 and Sylhet Division eight.

The addition of nine deaths has raised the dengue death toll this year to 130. Total hospital admissions since the beginning of the year have reached 45,475.

Bangladesh had recorded 43,904 dengue hospital admissions and 121 deaths until September 7.

Dengue infections and deaths had remained comparatively under control at the beginning of the year but began rising with the monsoon season. Conditions worsened rapidly, particularly in August and early September.

Directorate General of Health Services data show that 43 people died of dengue in August. A further 24 deaths were reported in the first seven days of September.

The nine latest deaths have taken the September toll to 33 in the first eight days of the month, meaning that more than four people have died from dengue on average each day this month.