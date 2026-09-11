3 more die with measles symptoms, death toll rises to 1012

Three more people died with measles symptoms across Bangladesh in the 24 hours ending 8am Friday, while no deaths were reported among confirmed measles patients during the period, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

The information was released in the health directorate’s measles bulletin on Friday, covering the period from 8am Thursday to 8am Friday.

Since April 10, a total of 1,012 people have died either after contracting measles or while showing measles-like symptoms, the directorate said. Of them, 912 died with symptoms and 100 died after being diagnosed with measles.

A further 1,077 people developed measles-like symptoms nationwide in the latest 24-hour period. The cumulative number of people reporting such symptoms since April 10 has reached 169,822.

The directorate also confirmed measles in 34 people during the same period, taking the total number of confirmed cases since April 10 to 19,967.

Dhaka Division has recorded the highest number of deaths among people with measles-like symptoms, at 408. Sylhet Division followed with 157 deaths.

Other divisional totals were 57 deaths in Barishal, 68 in Chattogram, 38 in Khulna, 77 in Mymensingh, 93 in Rajshahi and 14 in Rangpur.