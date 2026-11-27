Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today interacted with children and adolescents after Juma prayers and encouraged them to nourish the spirit of mutual understanding, cooperation and courage in them.

The Prime Minister offered his prayers at the Central Jame Mosque at Naval Headquarters in the capital. After the prayers he spoke with children gathered on the mosque premises and gave them badminton equipment, said his Deputy Press Secretary Suzauddoula (Sujon Mahmud).

The premier asked the children whether all of them can get opportunity to play the game or not. He also advised them to share their equipment with others.

Through the gesture, the Prime Minister conveyed a message of fostering mutual relationships, cooperation and a culture of sharing happiness and resources among children and adolescents.

