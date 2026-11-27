State Minister for Youth and Sports Md Aminul Haque today (Friday) announced that a year-round sports calendar would be introduced for all 64 district sports associations from January next year.

The calendar will feature competitions in football, cricket, volleyball, chess, table tennis, athletics and other disciplines, aiming to ensure regular sporting activities throughout the year and contribute to building a

united and disciplined nation.

Aminul made the announcement while inaugurating the Rear Admiral Mahbub Ali Khan Memorial Football Tournament at Sylhet District Stadium.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he said the tournament reflected the positive changes taking place in the country's sports sector.

Recalling his personal connection with Sylhet, Aminul said his football career began at Sylhet District Stadium when he was just twelve years old.

Referring to the completion of nine months of the present government, the state minister expressed optimism that significant changes would take place in the country's sports sector over the next five years.

Highlighting the Prime Minister's vision, he said Bangladesh should aspire not only to participate in the Olympic Games, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games but also to compete for medals.

He called upon people from all walks of life, regardless of political affiliations, to work together to achieve this goal.

Aminul also urged the Sylhet Deputy Commissioner to take an active role in strengthening the Sylhet District Sports Association. He suggested holding discussions with the ministers, state ministers and the Sylhet City Corporation administrator to reorganise and strengthen the association.

Commerce, Industries and Textiles and Jute Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir, Labour and Employment and Expatriates' Welfare Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir and officials of district and divisional sports associations were present at the programme.

