BD Army reshuffle senior officers promoted and reassigned

The Bangladesh government has promoted several senior Army officers and reassigned others to key military and government posts, including Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Force, the Foreign Ministry and national security institutions, according to official notifications issued on Sunday. The Ministry of Defence issued a notification on the promotions of Army officers, reliable sources said. The Ministry of Public Administration separately issued a notification assigning several officers to government offices on deputation, placing their services under the relevant ministries. Major General Touhidul Ahmed, General Officer Commanding of the 11th Infantry Division, has been appointed Director General of the Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Force on deputation. His service has been placed under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Major General Abdul Motaleb Sajjad Mahmud, Director General of the Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Force, has been returned to the Army and placed under the Armed Forces Division. Major General Mahmud was subsequently appointed Commandant of the Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operation Training (BIPSOT). Major General Hussein Muhammad Masihur Rahman, the current Commandant of BIPSOT, has been appointed Director General of the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS). Major General Mohammad Hafizur Rahman, General Officer Commanding of the 55th Infantry Division, has had his service placed under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for appointment as an ambassador. Major General Abu Hena Mohammad Razi Hassan, General Officer Commanding of the 7th Infantry Division, has been appointed General Officer Commanding of the 55th Infantry Division. Major General Sajedur Rahman, who had been serving at the National Defence College, has been appointed General Officer Commanding of the 7th Infantry Division.

Major General Sayeed Anwar Mahmud has had his service placed under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for appointment as an ambassador on deputation. Brigadier General Abdul Baten Imani of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) has been promoted to Major General and appointed General Officer Commanding of the 11th Infantry Division. Brigadier General Mozammel Hossain of the DGFI has been promoted to Major General and appointed General Officer Commanding of the 19th Infantry Division. Brigadier General Raju Ahmed has been promoted and transferred from the Armed Forces Division to the National Defence College. Major Mohammad Kamrul Hasan has had his service placed under the Ministry of Home Affairs for appointment as Deputy Director (Medical) of the Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Force on deputation. Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Tawhid Ibrahim has had his service placed under the Ministry of Home Affairs for appointment as Deputy Project Director of the Bangladesh e-Passport and Automated Border Control Management Project on deputation.