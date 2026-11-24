No return for terrorists without extradition: Foreign State Minister
Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir said on Tuesday that no person described as a terrorist would be allowed to return to the country without extradition, responding to a question about former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s reported plan to return from India.
Kabir made the remarks after briefing foreign diplomats at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that Hasina, who has been living in India for more than two years after being removed from office, plans to return to Bangladesh on December 16. Her spokesperson, Syed Mozammel Ali, said she wanted to return on Victory Day, which marks Bangladesh’s 1971 victory in the Liberation War against Pakistan.
The announcement was the first time a specific date for Hasina’s return had been publicly declared. The report said the announcement could heighten political and legal tensions in Bangladesh, where her party’s political activities are banned.
The report also said leaders and activists of Hasina’s party had increased violence after she applied earlier this month for a new passport and other necessary documents.
Hasina has asked the Bangladesh government to arrange an aircraft operated by national flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines for her return, Ali said in a statement.
“On August 5, 2024, Sheikh Hasina was taken to India on a Bangladeshi aircraft. She is now asking the government to arrange air transport for her return from Delhi to Dhaka,” Ali said.
“After she was sent into exile unconstitutionally and under such circumstances, it is now the government’s responsibility to arrange her return to Bangladesh on Victory Day, December 16,” the statement said.
Responding to the request, Kabir said that people could pay to have many things written out of personal frustration, but reality and expectations were different.
“The reality is that no terrorist will ever be allowed to return without extradition,” Kabir said. “One may have aspirations, but dreaming while asleep is different—dreaming that one is walking into Bangladesh or flying there.”
Kabir said Hasina was not an ordinary commercial passenger and could only be brought back “in handcuffs or under strict surveillance”.