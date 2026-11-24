Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir said on Tuesday that no person described as a terrorist would be allowed to return to the country without extradition, responding to a question about former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s reported plan to return from India.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Hasina, who has been living in India for more than two years after being removed from office, plans to return to Bangladesh on December 16. Her spokesperson, Syed Mozammel Ali, said she wanted to return on Victory Day, which marks Bangladesh’s 1971 victory in the Liberation War against Pakistan.

Kabir made the remarks after briefing foreign diplomats at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The announcement was the first time a specific date for Hasina’s return had been publicly declared. The report said the announcement could heighten political and legal tensions in Bangladesh, where her party’s political activities are banned.

The report also said leaders and activists of Hasina’s party had increased violence after she applied earlier this month for a new passport and other necessary documents.

Hasina has asked the Bangladesh government to arrange an aircraft operated by national flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines for her return, Ali said in a statement.

“On August 5, 2024, Sheikh Hasina was taken to India on a Bangladeshi aircraft. She is now asking the government to arrange air transport for her return from Delhi to Dhaka,” Ali said.