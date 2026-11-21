Two more people died with measles symptoms in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours, while no deaths from confirmed measles were recorded during the period, the Directorate General of Health Services said on Saturday. The reported death toll from confirmed measles and measles-like symptoms this year has risen to 1,344.

The information was released in the health directorate’s measles-related bulletin.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services, 105 people have died from confirmed measles and 1,238 others have died with measles symptoms so far this year.

One person each died with measles symptoms in Dhaka and Khulna in the past 24 hours. During the same period, 94 confirmed measles cases were detected and 831 people developed measles symptoms.

Since March 15 this year, Dhaka Division has recorded the highest number of deaths with measles symptoms, at 556.

Sylhet Division recorded 221 such deaths, followed by Chattogram with 125, Mymensingh with 95, Rajshahi with 93, Barishal with 70, Khulna with 60 and Rangpur Division with 18.

