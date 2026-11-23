Discussions are continuing to narrow the differences and formulate an acceptable wage structure, with the board prepared to continue negotiations until 10:00pm today if necessary.

The owners' side has submitted its proposal for fixing a new minimum wage for readymade garment (RMG) workers, but the Minimum Wage Board has yet to reach a consensus as significant differences remain between the proposals of the owners and workers.

If the two sides fail to reach an agreement tonight, the board members will meet again tomorrow morning.

The third meeting of the Minimum Wage Board began at 11:30am today (Monday) and continued until 4:00pm. The meeting discussed the owners' proposal in detail, but the board decided to continue the discussions as they could not conclude the process.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Minimum Wage Board Chairman Syed Azad Subhani said the owners' side had submitted its proposal at today's meeting and discussions were underway.

However, he said, the workers' representatives did not find the owners' proposal acceptable, while the owners also rejected the workers' proposal.

The board is now discussing the possibility of reviewing both proposals and preparing a consolidated proposal to bridge the differences, he added.

The chairman said the board was considering the conditions of small and large industrial establishments in different industrial areas, particularly Dhaka, Ashulia, Savar, Narayanganj and Chattogram.

He said the board was examining the actual conditions of industries in those areas alongside workers' living costs to reach an acceptable decision on the new minimum wage.

Workers' representative Babul Akhter said they did not want to disclose details of the owners' proposal at this stage as discussions were still underway.

He said both sides would review different aspects of their proposals to narrow the differences, adding that the workers' side might also reconsider its proposal if necessary.