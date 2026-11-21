A four-member Indian delegation has arrived in Bangladesh to attend a joint committee meeting under the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty, with discussions beginning in Dhaka on Saturday and scheduled to continue until November 23.

The delegation, led by Sharad Chandra, head of India’s Joint Rivers Commission (JRC), left for Dhaka on Friday, November 20.

The visit comes only weeks before the expiry of the historic 30-year Ganges Water Sharing Treaty on December 12.

India’s Times of India, citing multiple sources, reported that the visiting technical committee has no mandate to discuss extending or renewing the existing agreement. The meeting will primarily address routine matters related to water-sharing and monitoring river flows under the treaty.