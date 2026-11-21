Indian delegation in Dhaka for Ganges Water Treaty
A four-member Indian delegation has arrived in Bangladesh to attend a joint committee meeting under the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty, with discussions beginning in Dhaka on Saturday and scheduled to continue until November 23.
The delegation, led by Sharad Chandra, head of India’s Joint Rivers Commission (JRC), left for Dhaka on Friday, November 20.
The visit comes only weeks before the expiry of the historic 30-year Ganges Water Sharing Treaty on December 12.
India’s Times of India, citing multiple sources, reported that the visiting technical committee has no mandate to discuss extending or renewing the existing agreement. The meeting will primarily address routine matters related to water-sharing and monitoring river flows under the treaty.
The report said sources indicated that a final decision on renewing the treaty, granting an interim extension or determining its terms would depend entirely on the top political leadership of the two countries.
Bangladesh has previously said it wants to negotiate a new agreement with India rather than renew the 1996 treaty unchanged. Dhaka has sought specific guarantee or safeguard clauses in a new treaty to ensure Bangladesh receives its fair share of water during the dry season.
The technical meeting carries particular significance as it takes place before the treaty’s expiry in December, against the backdrop of long-running discussions on the sharing and management of common rivers between Bangladesh and India.