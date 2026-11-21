Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today said his government is committed to rebuilding a fascism-free Bangladesh as a dignified and exemplary state on the world stage, pledging continued respect and support for freedom fighters and their families.

"The government's pledge is to place the independent Bangladesh, which the valiant freedom fighters courageously established for us, in a position of dignity," he said, adding that the state would continue to extend respect and support to the freedom fighters and their families to the best of its capacity and resources.

The Prime Minister was addressing a reception for gallantry award-winning freedom fighters of the Armed Forces and their heirs on the occasion of Armed Forces Day-2026. The reception was held this morning at the Army Multipurpose Complex in Dhaka Cantonment.

Noting that freedom fighters were conferred gallantry titles such as Bir Sreshtha, Bir Uttam, Bir Bikram and Bir Protik for their heroic role in the Liberation War, the Prime Minister said more important than any title is the glory of fighting for and winning a nation's independence.

"Not everyone gets the opportunity to achieve such glory in a lifetime. That is why the freedom fighters are unique and extraordinary," he said.

Addressing the freedom fighters and family members present, he said some of them had the good fortune to take part directly in the Liberation War, while others lost family members as martyrs. "All of you share that glory, directly or indirectly. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you," he said.

Recalling the sacrifices of 1971, the Prime Minister said independent Bangladesh was established at the cost of the lives of millions, the honour of countless mothers and sisters, and the sacrifices of those who were wounded and crippled.

He paid deep respect to all martyrs of the Liberation War, expressed profound sympathy and condolences to the wounded freedom fighters and the families of martyrs, and prayed for the salvation of the departed souls.

Describing felicitation of the freedom fighters as a responsibility of the state, he said the honour and reception accorded to them on the historic Armed Forces Day reflect the state's obligation to them. "By honouring them, the state has tried, at least to some extent, to discharge that obligation," he said.

Identifying himself as the son of a freedom fighter, Tarique Rahman said he was proud to attend the programme, and that any glory or success of the Liberation War and the freedom fighters moves him deeply. He said Major Ziaur Rahman, the proclaimer of Bangladesh's independence, was himself a proud member of the armed forces, which was also a matter of pride for the force.

The Prime Minister said that every time the BNP has been given the responsibility of running the state by the people's mandate, it has taken various positive steps for the Liberation War and the welfare of freedom fighters.

He said the late former prime minister Khaleda Zia established the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs in 2001 to uphold the glory of the Liberation War and ensure the welfare of freedom fighters, a decision that later proved timely. The Jatiya Muktijoddha Council Act was enacted in 2002, he added.

Highlighting the freedom fighters' contribution, he said many of them are now weary with age, but the glow of independence still shines in their eyes in the twilight of their lives.

He thanked all concerned for the commendable initiative the Armed Forces Division takes every year to formally honour these 'living legends' scattered across the country.

The Prime Minister concluded his speech by paying deep respect once again to the martyrs of the Liberation War.

Earlier, the premier paid homage to the martyred members of the Armed Forces by placing a wreath at the altar of Shikha Anirban in Dhaka Cantonment. After laying the wreath, he stood in solemn silence for a while as a mark of profound respect for the martyrs.

A contingent of the Army, Navy and Air Force presented a guard of honour while the bugle sounded the last post. The prime minister later signed the visitors' book kept at the memorial.

On arrival at Shikha Anirban, the Prime Minister was received by his Defence Adviser Brigadier General (Retd) Dr AKM Shamsul Islam, Army Chief General Waqar-Uz-Zaman, Navy Chief Admiral Khondkar Misbah Ul Azim, Air Chief Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan and Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division Lieutenant General Mir Mushfiqur Rahman.

