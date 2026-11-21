State Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives Mir Shahe Alam said the government and opposition parties will amend the Constitution, if necessary, to permanently ban the Awami League in Bangladesh. Mir Shahe Alam made the remarks while speaking to journalists after inaugurating the Shaheed Abu Sayed Stadium in Rangpur on Saturday afternoon. The state minister claimed that the previous interim government’s decision to ban the Awami League had been justified and had now been proven correct before the nation.

“The ban imposed by the previous interim government was correct and justified, and that has now been proven before the nation,” Mir Shahe Alam said in response to journalists’ questions. “The time has come to reconsider the matter. If the Constitution, which is being amended, needs to be amended further to permanently ban the Awami League in Bangladesh, the current government and opposition parties will do so through consensus, Insha’Allah.” Criticising the Awami League’s recent activities, Mir Shahe Alam alleged that the party had again demonstrated internationally that it was a terrorist organisation through petrol bomb attacks and arson violence. Referring to the recent situation in Gopalganj, the state minister said, “If the people of a district believe they do not need their police station, then the government will not keep it.”