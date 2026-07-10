Chittagong Board Suspends Saturday’s HSC ICT Exam

The Chittagong Education Board has postponed the HSC Information and Communication Technology (ICT) examination scheduled for Saturday, 11 July, in five districts under its jurisdiction because of severe weather and worsening flood conditions. Revised dates for the postponed examination will be announced later.

The decision was announced on Friday in an emergency notice signed by Chittagong Education Board Controller of Examinations Professor Md Parvez Sazzad Chowdhury.

According to the notice, the ICT examination (subject code 275) scheduled for 11 July has been suspended at all examination centres in Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Khagrachhari, Rangamati and Bandarban.

The notice also said that Saturday’s Alim, HSC BMT, vocational and Diploma in Commerce examinations in the same five districts of the Chattogram division have also been postponed.

Authorities have instructed officers in charge of all centres to make microphone announcements to quickly inform examinees, as power outages may delay the spread of information to students and guardians.

Earlier, for the same reason, HSC and equivalent examinations across all districts under the Chittagong Education Board were postponed on 8 July. Many educational institutions have also remained closed because of flooding.

This year, HSC examinations are being held under a common question paper across nine general education boards. At a pre-examination press conference on 1 July, Education and Primary and Mass Education Adviser A N M Ehsanul Haque Milon said three sets of question papers had been prepared for each subject in view of possible disaster-related disruptions.

This year’s HSC and equivalent examinations began on 2 July. A total of 1.27 million regular and irregular candidates under 11 education boards have registered to sit the examinations.