HSC exams: 48 expelled, over 33,000 absent on third day

A total of 48 candidates were expelled and 33,129 were absent on Monday, the third day of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations in Bangladesh, according to a press release sent by the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee in the afternoon.

Examinations held during the day included HSC English First Paper under the nine general education boards, Alim Bangla First Paper under the Madrasa Education Board, and Computer Office Application-2, Career Guidance and Self-Employment under the HSC Vocational, BMT and Diploma in Commerce streams of the Technical Education Board.

Under the nine general education boards, HSC English First Paper was held at 1,620 centres. A total of 43 candidates were expelled in that paper. The board-wise breakdown was 10 under Dhaka Board, three under Rajshahi Board, eight under Cumilla Board, three under Jashore Board, one under Sylhet Board, four under Barishal Board, seven under Dinajpur Board and seven under Mymensingh Board.

A total of 997,021 regular and irregular candidates were scheduled to sit the HSC English First Paper examination under the nine general boards. Of them, 971,987 took part and 25,034 were absent.

Under the Madrasa Education Board, two candidates were expelled in the Alim Bangla First Paper examination. The committee said 83,333 regular and irregular candidates were scheduled to appear at 460 centres, but 78,181 sat the exam, leaving 5,152 absent.

In the HSC Vocational, BMT and Diploma in Commerce examinations under the Technical Education Board, three candidates were expelled and 2,943 were absent on the third day during the examinations in Computer Office Application-2, Career Guidance and Self-Employment.

Those examinations were held at 611 centres under the Technical Education Board. According to the committee, 83,833 candidates were scheduled to take the tests, while 80,833 appeared.

This year, the HSC examinations under the nine general education boards are being held with a common question paper. Nationwide, the 2025 HSC and equivalent examinations began at 2,697 centres, with 1,270,583 regular and irregular students taking part.