BD plans to recruit over 100,000 teachers, Says Education Minister

Bangladesh plans to recruit more than 100,000 new teachers, including 32,500 head teachers for government primary schools and about 70,000 teachers and lecturers for MPO-listed private educational institutions, Education and Primary and Mass Education Minister A N M Ehsanul Haque Milon said on Thursday at an event in Dhaka. Milon announced the plan at Hotel InterContinental in the capital on 2 July. The minister said the Appellate Division had delivered its verdict on the recruitment of 32,500 primary school head teachers. “The Appellate Division has accepted our appeal and we can now appoint 32,500 head teachers,” he said. Milon added, “Along with this, around 70,000 more people (MPO-listed teachers-lecturers) may be included. This is big news for us.”

The Non-Government Teachers’ Registration and Certification Authority, or NTRCA, is preparing to begin recruitment under a new system for nearly 78,000 vacant posts in MPO-listed schools, colleges, madrasas and technical education institutions. Under the process, assistant teachers, lecturers and trade instructors will be recruited through direct written and oral examinations. Until now, candidates who passed the registration examination applied against vacant posts and were then recommended for appointment. Under the new method, candidates will sit the teacher registration examination and be directly recommended for vacant posts. Milon also said there had been a change in the practice of ministers visiting public examination centres and disturbing candidates. “The HSC examination began this morning. We were supposed to inspect examination centres, but perhaps our colleagues think there is no need for us to go there. That is why everyone is sitting in this room, but it did not happen like this before. A big change has come,” he said. Highlighting dropout rates, the minister said 544,000 students had enrolled at the higher secondary level but were not sitting the examinations. “Around 33 percent of students in the general stream are dropping out. They are not taking part in the HSC examination,” he said.