3 More Die with Measles Symptoms, Death Toll Rises to 750

Three more people died with measles symptoms in Bangladesh in the 24 hours to Friday morning, raising the total number of deaths from measles and related symptoms over nearly the past four months to 750, the Directorate General of Health Services said.
The health authority said on Friday that 128 people were confirmed to have measles nationwide during the latest 24-hour reporting period, from 8am on Thursday to 8am on Friday. During the same period, 901 people were identified with measles symptoms. The three latest deaths occurred among patients receiving treatment at hospitals in Dhaka, Sylhet and Barishal.
Government data show that 93 people have died from confirmed measles infections across the country since 15 March. A further 657 people died with measles symptoms, taking the combined death toll to 750.
The highest number of deaths involving measles symptoms was recorded in Dhaka Division, at 285. Rajshahi Division recorded 89 deaths, followed by Sylhet with 88, Mymensingh with 62, Chattogram with 53, Barishal with 42, Khulna with 29 and Rangpur with 9.
The Directorate General of Health Services said 311 patients were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka Division in the past day. Admissions in other divisions were 17 in Rajshahi, 65 in Sylhet, 190 in Chattogram, 110 in Barishal, 52 in Mymensingh, 46 in Khulna and 9 in Rangpur.
The total number of measles patients admitted to hospitals across Bangladesh has now reached 92,831, of whom 89,234 have been discharged.
The number of patients with measles symptoms in the country has risen to 109,899, while the number of confirmed measles cases stands at 13,326.
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