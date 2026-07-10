Maritime ports asked to keep Local Cautionary Signal No. 3 hoisted

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today advised the country's maritime ports to keep Local Cautionary Signal No. 3 hoisted and asked all fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution.

The well-marked low over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas has weakened into a low-pressure area and now lies over central Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas.

It is likely to weaken gradually. However, a steep pressure gradient persists over the North Bay and adjoining areas. Squally weather may affect the maritime ports, the North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of the country, according to a BMD special weather bulletin issued this morning.

The BMD asked the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra to keep Local Cautionary Signal No. 3 (R) Three hoisted.

