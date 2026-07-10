Heavy Rains, Upstream Runoff Push Five Major Rivers in Bangladesh Above Danger Marks

Continuous torrential rains and heavy rush of water from upstream hilly areas in India have pushed water levels in at least five major rivers in Bangladesh above their respective danger marks, officials said on Friday.

The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) of the Bangladesh Water Development Board confirmed the development in a special bulletin based on data monitored up to 9:00 AM on Friday. According to the FFWC, the flood situation is most critical in the country’s southeastern and northeastern regions. Out of 127 water-level monitoring stations across major river basins nationwide, water levels registered a sharp increase at 79 points.

Rivers Flowing Above Danger Level The FFWC bulletin noted that 10 stations across five rivers in the mountainous southeastern and northeastern belts have breached danger thresholds: Sangu River: Flowing 95 cm above the danger mark at Bandarban and 23 cm above at Dohazari in Chittagong. entFlowing 47 cm above the danger level at Lama in Bandarban and 32 cm above at Chiringa (Chakaria) in Cox's Bazar. Manu River: Flowing 35 cm above the danger line at the Manu Railway Bridge point and 80 cm above at Moulvibazar district headquarters. Kushiyara River: Flowing 18 cm above the danger mark at Markuli in Sunamganj and 10 cm above at Fenchuganj in Sylhet. Khowai River: Flowing 60 cm above the danger level at Ballah in Habiganj.

Meteorologists and flood analysts attributed the deluge to an active monsoon coupled with a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, which triggered intense rainfall over coastal and hilly areas over the past few days. During the last 24 hours, the highest domestic rainfall was recorded in the southeastern port city of Chittagong at 203 mm. Concurrently, Cherrapunji in the neighboring Indian state of Meghalaya—located upstream—recorded 109 mm of rain. The simultaneous heavy precipitation domestically and across the border has accelerated the swelling of river channels.

Other Rivers Near Critical Thresholds While they have not yet breached danger levels, several other major rivers are flowing close to critical thresholds. These include: The Teesta River at Dalia (Nilphamari), Kaunia (Lalmonirhat), and Tarapur (Gaibandha).





The Surma River at Kanaighat (Sylhet) and Chatak (Sunamganj).





The Kushiyara River at Sherpur (Moulvibazar).





The Someshwari River at Kalmakanda (Netrokona).





The Chhotofeni River at Companiganj (Noakhali). Maritime Alert Issued The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has advised the maritime ports of Chittagong, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra to hoist Local Cautionary Signal Number 3. The active monsoon has led to deep convection over the North Bay of Bengal, raising the risk of squalls affecting coastal areas and ports. Fishing boats and trawlers operating in the North Bay have been directed to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.