Water Recedes from 80% of Chattogram City: Mayor Shahadat

Water has already receded from around 80 percent of Chattogram city, while about 20 percent of areas remain waterlogged because they are low-lying, Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Dr Shahadat Hossain said on Friday while inspecting flooding and distributing relief to stranded residents in Chandgaon.

Mayor Shahadat said efforts were under way, in coordination with local residents, to identify why water was not draining quickly in the remaining affected areas. Necessary measures would be taken promptly after determining the actual causes of the problem.

The mayor made the remarks to journalists in Chandgaon on Friday, 10 July. Local Member of Parliament Ershad Ullah accompanied him during the visit.

Rainfall that began last Saturday continued until Thursday. Waterlogging developed on Monday in several parts of the city, including Chandgaon, Agrabad, Halishahar and Patenga. The situation worsened after heavy rain on Tuesday, with floodwater entering homes and business establishments and causing extensive damage.

Although water began to recede in many areas from Wednesday night, waterlogging persisted through Thursday in several locations, including Agrabad Access Road, Halishahar K-Block, Chandgaon Mohra, Shamsherpara and Balirhat. No rainfall had been recorded in the city so far on Friday, but water had not fully drained from parts of Chandgaon, Agrabad and Halishahar.

Outside the city, most upazilas in Chattogram district were also flooded after six consecutive days of rain, leaving about 400,000 people stranded by floodwaters.

During the inspection, the mayor and the MP visited Chandgaon Residential Area, Hajir Pool, Balurtal, Anannya Residential Area and Shamsherpara, among other waterlogged locations. They spoke with local residents and inquired about their suffering.

Mayor Shahadat also said Chattogram had received a record 1,080 millimetres of rainfall over the past five to six days, up to Thursday, which he described as unprecedented in the country’s history. He said water had accumulated in low-lying areas and had not been able to drain away.

Relevant departments of Chattogram City Corporation are working continuously on the ground to ease waterlogging. Removing any obstruction to drainage is being given the highest priority to reduce public suffering, according to the statement.

MP Ershad Ullah said water would recede very soon from the low-lying areas where it still remained. He said necessary steps were being taken in coordination with Chattogram City Corporation, local public representatives and residents.

Ershad Ullah said the current government stood beside people stranded by floodwaters and that necessary assistance for affected people would continue. No affected family would be left alone, he said.