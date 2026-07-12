161 technical schools, colleges directed to move assets to safer places amid flood

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has instructed 161 government Technical Schools and Colleges across the country to relocate valuable institutional assets to safer places and take emergency preparedness measures as flood situations are feared to further worsen.
The directive was issued today through an order by the Directorate's Vocational-1 branch.
According to the order, continuous rainfall triggered by the monsoon and heavy to very heavy downpours in India's Tripura, West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya have caused rapid rises in water levels in rivers across northern Bangladesh, Sylhet division, Mymensingh, Rangpur, and the districts of Feni and Noakhali, inundating low-lying areas.
The order said the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) reported that water levels in most rivers are already flowing above the danger mark, while hilly regions remain at risk of landslides.
In view of the evolving situation, the DTE asked principals of all Technical Schools and Colleges to immediately implement four emergency measures.
Under the directives, valuable laboratory equipment, scientific and technical instruments, computers, library books, students' furniture and important office documents are to be shifted to the second or third floors of institutional buildings to protect them from possible floodwaters.
The order also said that teachers, officers and employees should not be granted any optional leave during the emergency period except in cases of urgent necessity or medical reasons. All concerned have been asked to remain present at their respective workplaces to ensure effective coordination.
The DTE further directed every institution to form a local emergency disaster response cell to closely monitor the situation. In case of any emergency, the institutions have been instructed to immediately inform the local administration and the respective divisional regional director's office.
The order also asked institutions in flood-prone areas to remain prepared to serve as temporary shelters for local residents if required, in line with instructions from the district and upazila administrations.
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