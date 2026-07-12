161 technical schools, colleges directed to move assets to safer places amid flood

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has instructed 161 government Technical Schools and Colleges across the country to relocate valuable institutional assets to safer places and take emergency preparedness measures as flood situations are feared to further worsen.

The directive was issued today through an order by the Directorate's Vocational-1 branch.

According to the order, continuous rainfall triggered by the monsoon and heavy to very heavy downpours in India's Tripura, West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya have caused rapid rises in water levels in rivers across northern Bangladesh, Sylhet division, Mymensingh, Rangpur, and the districts of Feni and Noakhali, inundating low-lying areas.

The order said the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) reported that water levels in most rivers are already flowing above the danger mark, while hilly regions remain at risk of landslides.