PM orders highest vigilance, joint response to save lives, properties in waterlogged areas

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has directed all relevant agencies and field administration officials to work with the highest level of vigilance and coordination to protect the lives and properties of people affected by waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall, ensure the prompt delivery of relief and medical services, and effectively manage the evolving situation.

He issued the directives while addressing a virtual meeting, held via the Zoom platform, from his office in the Bangladesh Secretariat this noon, said PM's Deputy Press Secretary Md Suzauddhowla Sujon Mahmud.

Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) of Police, Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Superintendents of Police (SPs), Civil Surgeons, and other relevant field administration officials from all eight divisions of the country joined the meeting.

The officials briefed the Prime Minister on the latest situation regarding waterlogging in their respective areas, including the extent of damage, the condition of shelter centres, rescue operations, relief distribution activities, and the progress of medical services.

At the meeting, the Prime Minister said that protecting the lives and properties of the people is the administration's highest priority during this disaster.