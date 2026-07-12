PM orders highest vigilance, joint response to save lives, properties in waterlogged areas

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has directed all relevant agencies and field administration officials to work with the highest level of vigilance and coordination to protect the lives and properties of people affected by waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall, ensure the prompt delivery of relief and medical services, and effectively manage the evolving situation.
He issued the directives while addressing a virtual meeting, held via the Zoom platform, from his office in the Bangladesh Secretariat this noon, said PM's Deputy Press Secretary Md Suzauddhowla Sujon Mahmud.
Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) of Police, Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Superintendents of Police (SPs), Civil Surgeons, and other relevant field administration officials from all eight divisions of the country joined the meeting.
The officials briefed the Prime Minister on the latest situation regarding waterlogging in their respective areas, including the extent of damage, the condition of shelter centres, rescue operations, relief distribution activities, and the progress of medical services.
At the meeting, the Prime Minister said that protecting the lives and properties of the people is the administration's highest priority during this disaster.
He stressed that there is no room for negligence and instructed the authorities to ensure the rapid delivery of relief materials, dry food, safe drinking water, baby food, essential medicines, and medical services to those affected.
Tarique Rahman also emphasised the importance of maintaining a safe environment at shelter centres, along with adequate sanitation facilities, uninterrupted electricity, and communication services.
He specifically directed the authorities to ensure necessary healthcare and security for women, children, elderly persons, persons with disabilities, and pregnant women.
To maintain law and order, the Prime Minister instructed law enforcement agencies to remain on maximum alert.
He said it must be ensured that no unscrupulous groups exploit the disaster situation by engaging in theft, robbery, hoarding, misappropriation of relief materials, or any other criminal activities.
The premier also stressed on ensuring transparency, accountability, and priority for genuine victims in the distribution of relief.
Sujon said the meeting held detailed discussions on disaster preparedness, the activities of local administrations, coordination among various agencies involved in rescue operations, and the regular monitoring of river water levels and weather forecasts.
Officials joining the meeting from Chattogram informed the Prime Minister that the waterlogging situation there has gradually begun to improve.
However, the meeting was informed that conditions in the Sylhet region are deteriorating due to damage to the embankment of the Manu River, while there is also a risk of new waterlogging in the Rangpur Division, the deputy press secretary said.
After being briefed on the situation, the Prime Minister instructed all concerned authorities to take comprehensive preparedness measures to address all possible risks, keep the necessary manpower and equipment ready, and continue working in a coordinated manner while standing beside the people, Sujon added.
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