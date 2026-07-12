Remittance inflow rises 11.6pc in first 11 days of July

Bangladesh received US$1.154 billion in workers' remittances during the first 11 days of July, marking an 11.6 percent increase compared with the $1.034 billion received during the same period a year earlier.
According to the latest data issued by Bangladesh Bank (BB) today, expatriate Bangladeshis sent $191 million in remittances between July 9 and July 11, 2026.
The strong inflow indicates a positive start to the 2026-27 fiscal year, with remittance earnings continuing to play a vital role in supporting the country's foreign exchange reserves and overall economy.
Bangladesh's economy continues to demonstrate resilience despite global and domestic challenges, with strong remittance inflows and steady growth in the services sector providing key support, according to the latest Asian Development Outlook (ADO) July 2026 released by the Asian Development Bank (AD3 days ago
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