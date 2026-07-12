Remittance inflow rises 11.6pc in first 11 days of July

Bangladesh received US$1.154 billion in workers' remittances during the first 11 days of July, marking an 11.6 percent increase compared with the $1.034 billion received during the same period a year earlier.

According to the latest data issued by Bangladesh Bank (BB) today, expatriate Bangladeshis sent $191 million in remittances between July 9 and July 11, 2026.

The strong inflow indicates a positive start to the 2026-27 fiscal year, with remittance earnings continuing to play a vital role in supporting the country's foreign exchange reserves and overall economy.

