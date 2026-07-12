One Dies of Dengue, 350 More Hospitalised in 24 Hours

One person died from dengue and 350 more patients were admitted to hospitals across Bangladesh in the 24 hours from Saturday 8:00am to Sunday 8:00am, according to a Directorate General of Health Services statement issued on Sunday.
Directorate General of Health Services data showed that among the newly admitted patients, 95 were in Barishal division, 31 in Chattogram division, 31 in Dhaka division, 53 in Dhaka South City, 44 in Dhaka North City, 70 in Khulna division, 17 in Mymensingh division, four in Rajshahi division, one in Rangpur division and four in Sylhet division.
Directorate General of Health Services said one person died of dengue in Dhaka South City Corporation during the past 24 hours.
Directorate General of Health Services data showed the death raised the total number of dengue fatalities in the country this year to 25, including 12 men and 13 women.
Directorate General of Health Services said the latest fatality brought the dengue death toll for the current month to seven. The highest number of deaths so far this year was recorded in June, at 13. Two deaths were recorded in January, two in February and one in May.
Directorate General of Health Services data showed that 8,323 people have been admitted to hospital with dengue so far this year, while 7,570 have been discharged.
Five more people have died from measles and measles-like symptoms in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services said on Sunday afternoon. Of the five deaths, four were linked to measles symptoms and one to confirmed measles. The information was disclosed in the he1 hours ago
Three more people died with measles symptoms in Bangladesh in the 24 hours to Friday morning, raising the total number of deaths from measles and related symptoms over nearly the past four months to 750, the Directorate General of Health Services said. The health authority said on Friday that 128 p2 days ago
Bangladesh’s adolescent motherhood rate is rising again, with the adolescent birth rate increasing from 83 to 92 live births per 1,000 girls aged 15-19 over five years.5 days ago
Prime Minister's wife and Vice President of the Ziaur Rahman Foundation, Dr. Zubaida Rahman today said the government is working to identify existing gaps in the country's health sector and take necessary steps to address them. "The government is committed to ensuring quality healthcare for every c5 days ago