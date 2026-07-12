One Dies of Dengue, 350 More Hospitalised in 24 Hours

One person died from dengue and 350 more patients were admitted to hospitals across Bangladesh in the 24 hours from Saturday 8:00am to Sunday 8:00am, according to a Directorate General of Health Services statement issued on Sunday.

Directorate General of Health Services data showed that among the newly admitted patients, 95 were in Barishal division, 31 in Chattogram division, 31 in Dhaka division, 53 in Dhaka South City, 44 in Dhaka North City, 70 in Khulna division, 17 in Mymensingh division, four in Rajshahi division, one in Rangpur division and four in Sylhet division.

Directorate General of Health Services said one person died of dengue in Dhaka South City Corporation during the past 24 hours.

Directorate General of Health Services data showed the death raised the total number of dengue fatalities in the country this year to 25, including 12 men and 13 women.

Directorate General of Health Services said the latest fatality brought the dengue death toll for the current month to seven. The highest number of deaths so far this year was recorded in June, at 13. Two deaths were recorded in January, two in February and one in May.

Directorate General of Health Services data showed that 8,323 people have been admitted to hospital with dengue so far this year, while 7,570 have been discharged.