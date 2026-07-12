5 More Die from Measles and Related Symptoms

Five more people have died from measles and measles-like symptoms in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services said on Sunday afternoon. Of the five deaths, four were linked to measles symptoms and one to confirmed measles.
The information was disclosed in the health directorate’s updated measles report issued on Sunday afternoon.
The report said 90 people were diagnosed with measles during the 24-hour period from 8am on Saturday to 8am on Sunday. Another 879 people showed symptoms of measles.
Since 15 March, 664 people have died across the country with measles symptoms, according to the report. During the same period, 94 others died after being confirmed with measles. The combined death toll from measles and measles symptoms has now reached 758.
The Directorate General of Health Services said the total number of suspected measles patients since 15 March has risen to 111,480. Of them, 13,500 were confirmed measles cases.
During the same period, a total of 94,340 people were admitted to hospital. Among them, 90,605 have returned home after completing treatment.
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