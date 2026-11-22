RMG sector suffers US$428m production loss in 18 days: BGMEA
Bangladesh’s readymade garment (RMG) sector has suffered production losses worth US$428 million in just 18 days due to ongoing instability and disruptions, while buyers have shifted confirmed orders worth another US$254 million to competing countries, according to a survey by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).
The preliminary survey, conducted among its member factories, found that 317 garment factories had to suspend production from November 1 to 18 due to the unstable situation.
The affected factories reported production losses amounting to US$428 million in FOB (Free on Board) value, the BGMEA, said in a press release today.
Apart from the direct production losses, garment manufacturers are also facing mounting pressure to meet shipment deadlines, with many export orders now at risk.
To retain orders, factories have been forced to resort to costly air shipments, offer substantial price discounts and, in some cases, face outright order cancellations.
The survey also revealed that buyers had already shifted 59 million pieces of confirmed garment orders, worth approximately US$254 million, to other countries amid concerns over the prevailing instability.
The BGMEA said the survey figures represented only a partial picture of the actual damage, as more than 600 factories had been affected, while only 317 factories could participate in the short-notice survey.
It also noted that although the survey covered the period up to November 18, instability in industrial areas was still continuing, suggesting that the overall losses could be significantly higher.
The association warned that the impact of the disruption went beyond immediate financial losses, posing a serious threat to Bangladesh's long-established reputation, reliability and future prospects in the global apparel market.
The shifting of confirmed orders to competing countries has already reflected the adverse impact on international buyers' confidence in Bangladesh's garment industry, it added.
In view of the sector's importance to the national economy and the livelihoods of millions of workers, the BGMEA stressed the need for an early resolution of the crisis.
It called upon all concerned stakeholders to act responsibly and take effective measures to restore normal industrial operations and overcome the challenges facing the country's apparel industry.