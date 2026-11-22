Bangladesh’s readymade garment (RMG) sector has suffered production losses worth US$428 million in just 18 days due to ongoing instability and disruptions, while buyers have shifted confirmed orders worth another US$254 million to competing countries, according to a survey by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

The preliminary survey, conducted among its member factories, found that 317 garment factories had to suspend production from November 1 to 18 due to the unstable situation.

The affected factories reported production losses amounting to US$428 million in FOB (Free on Board) value, the BGMEA, said in a press release today.

Apart from the direct production losses, garment manufacturers are also facing mounting pressure to meet shipment deadlines, with many export orders now at risk.

To retain orders, factories have been forced to resort to costly air shipments, offer substantial price discounts and, in some cases, face outright order cancellations.