US-Bangla Airlines to Invest $22M in Ground Equipment Upgrade
US-Bangla Airlines has announced a major investment plan of approximately US$22 million to modernize its ground operations capabilities, enhance flight punctuality, and deliver international-standard passenger services alongside its ongoing fleet expansion. The private carrier has already opened Letters of Credit (LCs) worth US$12 million for the project.
Following more than a decade of operations, US-Bangla Airlines is advancing with ambitious plans to expand its presence in the international aviation market. The airline currently operates 25 aircraft and plans to add 21 Boeing 737 series aircraft by December 2027. Additionally, it aims to introduce 16 new international routes to expand its existing network of 14 destinations across 10 countries.
To keep pace with fleet growth and expanding flight schedules, the airline is upgrading its ground support infrastructure. US-Bangla currently operates nearly 590 ground service equipment (GSE) units and plans to add another 146 units within the next three to four months.
The new equipment package includes aircraft pushback tractors, tow bars, baggage belt loaders, baggage tractors, passenger boarding stairs, ground power units, air start units, catering trucks, water and lavatory service trucks, and various ramp support units.
Underlining the strategic importance of ground handling, airline officials noted that punctuality and operational efficiency depend on modern ground support, skilled personnel, and integrated management alongside aircraft performance. Ground capabilities are also being expanded to support planned regional hubs in Chattogram and Sylhet.
Aligning with environmentally sustainable aviation practices and the Government's Electric Vehicle Industry Development Policy, US-Bangla Airlines plans to introduce 80 electric vehicles at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka. The setup of necessary charging infrastructure at HSIA is currently underway.
Electric vehicle infrastructure has become a standard feature of modern airport operations globally. Major hubs—including John F. Kennedy, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Chicago O'Hare in North America; Amsterdam Schiphol, Frankfurt, and London Heathrow in Europe; Dubai International and Hamad International in the Middle East; Beijing Capital, Tokyo Narita, and Seoul Incheon in East Asia; Singapore Changi and Suvarnabhumi in Southeast Asia; Delhi and Bengaluru in South Asia; Sydney in Oceania; Santiago in Latin America; and Johannesburg in Africa—have established charging systems for electric GSE fleet operations.
Once operational, the electric vehicle transition will reduce reliance on conventional fossil fuels, cut local carbon emissions, and establish a more sustainable ground service system at Bangladesh's primary aviation gateway.
The expansion coincides with national efforts to modernize the country's aviation sector, including the construction of Terminal 3 at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, infrastructure upgrades, and enhanced connectivity. Airline representatives affirmed their commitment to private-sector investment to assist in transforming Bangladesh’s aviation sector to meet global standards.