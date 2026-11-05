US-Bangla Airlines to Invest $22M in Ground Equipment Upgrade

US-Bangla Airlines has announced a major investment plan of approximately US$22 million to modernize its ground operations capabilities, enhance flight punctuality, and deliver international-standard passenger services alongside its ongoing fleet expansion. The private carrier has already opened Letters of Credit (LCs) worth US$12 million for the project.

Following more than a decade of operations, US-Bangla Airlines is advancing with ambitious plans to expand its presence in the international aviation market. The airline currently operates 25 aircraft and plans to add 21 Boeing 737 series aircraft by December 2027. Additionally, it aims to introduce 16 new international routes to expand its existing network of 14 destinations across 10 countries. To keep pace with fleet growth and expanding flight schedules, the airline is upgrading its ground support infrastructure. US-Bangla currently operates nearly 590 ground service equipment (GSE) units and plans to add another 146 units within the next three to four months.

The new equipment package includes aircraft pushback tractors, tow bars, baggage belt loaders, baggage tractors, passenger boarding stairs, ground power units, air start units, catering trucks, water and lavatory service trucks, and various ramp support units. Underlining the strategic importance of ground handling, airline officials noted that punctuality and operational efficiency depend on modern ground support, skilled personnel, and integrated management alongside aircraft performance. Ground capabilities are also being expanded to support planned regional hubs in Chattogram and Sylhet. Aligning with environmentally sustainable aviation practices and the Government's Electric Vehicle Industry Development Policy, US-Bangla Airlines plans to introduce 80 electric vehicles at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka. The setup of necessary charging infrastructure at HSIA is currently underway.